KBC Group NV Sells 42,508 Shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Livent were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Livent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Livent by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 317,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Livent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTHM traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $6.66. 2,119,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

