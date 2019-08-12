KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $64.36 and a 52-week high of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

