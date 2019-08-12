KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,938 Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. 7,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.

FWONA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

