KBC Group NV Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,631 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 165,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 114,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBBY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.