Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL) Trading 1% Higher

Kalium Lakes Ltd (ASX:KLL)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), 788,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

Kalium Lakes Company Profile (ASX:KLL)

Kalium Lakes Limited operate as an exploration and development company in Western Australia. It focuses on the development of the Beyondie sulphate of potash project, which includes 15 granted exploration licenses and a miscellaneous license that covers an area of approximately 2,400 square kilometers located at the eastern margin of the East Pilbara Region.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kalium Lakes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalium Lakes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.