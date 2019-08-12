Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.02 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 88,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

