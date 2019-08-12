K12 (NYSE:LRN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.06. K12 has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

