JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Signaturefd LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $79,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,742,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,570,000 after purchasing an additional 391,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 436,394 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.