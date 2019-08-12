JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,706,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $50,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.57. 10,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

