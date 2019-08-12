JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 373.35 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.85), 84,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 125,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.50 ($4.84).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.26. The company has a market cap of $349.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

Get JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.