Jonathan P. Banas Buys 500 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) CFO Jonathan P. Banas purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,945.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,924.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CPS traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 180,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,697. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $568.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Cooper-Standard’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 165.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

