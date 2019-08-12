Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Up 11% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $51,782.00 and approximately $850.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

