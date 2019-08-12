Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Longer Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Longer Investments Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,179.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

