JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.64. JMP Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9,786 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JMP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

