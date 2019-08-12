Jetcoin (JET) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $232,983.00 and $42,424.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00265622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.01252428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00093926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

