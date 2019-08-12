Jesus Socorro Acquires 10,000 Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Jesus Socorro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22. Veru Inc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veru Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

