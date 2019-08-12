Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.03 ($19.81).

TKA stock opened at €10.26 ($11.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.70. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

