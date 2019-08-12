Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Innogy (ETR:IGY) a €36.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Innogy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.98 ($43.00).

IGY opened at €43.20 ($50.23) on Friday. Innogy has a twelve month low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a PE ratio of -37.96.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

