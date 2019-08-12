JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.19

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 27056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of JBS S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JBS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 0.79.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS S A/S had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter.

JBS S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

