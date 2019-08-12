Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.25

Jaywing PLC (LON:JWNG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 39544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99.

About Jaywing (LON:JWNG)

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency Services, and Media & Analysis. It offers marketing agency, data science consultancy, and technology services. The company also provides media planning and buying; data services and consultancy; agency services; search engine optimization; Website design and build; direct marketing; online marketing and media; product development; social communication; and online PR services.

