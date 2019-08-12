Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $464.00. Jarvis Securities shares last traded at $464.00, with a volume of 2,720 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $51.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Jolyon Christopher Head purchased 4,477 shares of Jarvis Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,967.42 ($26,090.97).

About Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

