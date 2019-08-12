Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Shares Up 13.9%

Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s share price shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 14,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

