Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 507,049 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,736,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,049 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.82% of Synchrony Financial worth $649,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 455.2% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 677.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 195.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 40.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 482.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,945,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,484. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

