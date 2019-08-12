Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $582.30 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,883,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,485,910 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $582,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 538,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 71,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,111,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 28,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.68.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $1,248,731.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

