Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $506.48 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 485,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $506,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNKN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 53,768 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

DNKN stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.76. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $627,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,882 shares in the company, valued at $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $10,934,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

