Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.83. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

