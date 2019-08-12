Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.74. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $3,081,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,364.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.