Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,361 Shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 2.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 36.1% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 7,584.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.19. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 12-month low of $2,398.00 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.98.

