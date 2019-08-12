Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.43. 82,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.