Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 146,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,611,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock worth $2,375,463. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

