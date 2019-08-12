Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 624,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,727. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $91.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares in the company, valued at $17,611,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

