J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $55,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

