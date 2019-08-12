J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 740 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,837. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

