J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total value of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

STZ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,091. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

