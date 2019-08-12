Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 366.67 ($4.79).

IWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IWG from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 408 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon bought 42,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £143,072 ($186,948.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 500,401 shares of company stock worth $168,170,327.

IWG traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 417.70 ($5.46). The company had a trading volume of 2,449,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 424.40 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

