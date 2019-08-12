Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Down 12%

Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) dropped 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

