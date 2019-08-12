istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

istar has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect istar to earn ($1.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -39.2%.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $829.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.69. istar has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that istar will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $326,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,335,955.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174,383 shares of company stock worth $5,239,405. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

