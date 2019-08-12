iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 9.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$37.07 during trading on Monday. 1,028,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

