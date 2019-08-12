iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $123.98. 7,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $130.15.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

