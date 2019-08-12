ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Command Bank raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $55.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12 month low of $1,050.00 and a 12 month high of $1,260.00.

