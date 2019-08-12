iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 513,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.