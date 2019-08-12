iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1,422.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Milestone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 224,186 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,705.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 214,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. 80,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

