iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.75. 1,267,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.