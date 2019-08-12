iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.35. 1,495,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

