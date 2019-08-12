iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.62 and last traded at $38.66, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 190,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 285,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 37.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

