iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given a $83.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Sidoti set a $83.00 target price on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.36.

IRBT stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. 1,058,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24. iRobot has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,268. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,160 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 737.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,376,000 after purchasing an additional 743,512 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,787,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 259,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

