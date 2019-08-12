Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 536 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1,552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $243,762.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,142.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $459,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

