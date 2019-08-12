Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,334 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $105.07. 42,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.