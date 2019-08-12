Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Buys 81,951 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,613.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

