Investec Asset Management LTD Takes $493,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 648,507 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.51% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 2,243,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.22. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

